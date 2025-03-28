Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $903.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vimeo

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.