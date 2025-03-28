Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,817.84. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,711,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,129.60. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

