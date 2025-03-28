Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 112.1% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Matterport by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,537 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 471,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 325.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 346,434 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.