Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 26.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 150,257 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Crawford Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 586.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 213,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.53. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.