Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 13,277 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Janus International Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 854.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Janus International Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 244,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 861,670 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

