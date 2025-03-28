Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 13,283 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gannett by 207.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 79,706 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 49,479 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.09 million.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

