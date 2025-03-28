Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 16,110 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $11,291,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 190.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 186,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122,050 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.55 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

