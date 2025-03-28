Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 68,274 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $545,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 897,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,469.59. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $31,840.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,744.85. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,796 shares of company stock worth $787,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.67 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

