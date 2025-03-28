Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $110,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

