Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $45,000 Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 76.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

