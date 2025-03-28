Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $69,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,465,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 107,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 169,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. This represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,550 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.