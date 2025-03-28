Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 218,444 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,617,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,688.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,138,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,955 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 254,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $779.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

