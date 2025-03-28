Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,923,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126,760 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $389.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

