Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

