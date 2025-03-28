Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 60,888 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.59 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

