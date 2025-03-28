Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $17.36 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Further Reading

