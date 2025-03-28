Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,445 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,027,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.81 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.