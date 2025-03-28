Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $373,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CAOS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.13. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $82.99 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

