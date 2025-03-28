Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 362,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

