Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

