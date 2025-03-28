Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

