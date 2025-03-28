Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after buying an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 1,444,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,396,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

