Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

