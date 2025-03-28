Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 584,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Fortive by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 0.7 %

Fortive stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $86.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,585.65. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.