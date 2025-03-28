Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $382.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

