Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.16% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

BATS:FCPI opened at $43.04 on Friday. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

