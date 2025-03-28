Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $124.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

