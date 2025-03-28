Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,390 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

