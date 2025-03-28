Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 219,224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 894,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GNW opened at $7.25 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

