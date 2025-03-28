Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,567 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAUG. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:KAUG opened at $24.31 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.