Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

