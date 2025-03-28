Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in XPO by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after buying an additional 2,153,042 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,923.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,158,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in XPO by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $112.82 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.37.

In other news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

