Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 645 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

