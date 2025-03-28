Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 724 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $50.26 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

