Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Premier Financial by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

