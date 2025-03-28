Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE CLS opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.