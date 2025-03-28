Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,431,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 98,336 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 610,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 478,001 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.