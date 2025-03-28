Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of SE stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.87. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

