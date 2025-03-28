Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,414,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,644,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SSD opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $152.74 and a one year high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

