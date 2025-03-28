Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,973 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.