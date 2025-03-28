Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,737 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after buying an additional 583,519 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 222,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 212,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SKM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

