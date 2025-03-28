Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSO shares. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

