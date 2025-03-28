Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL opened at $224.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

