Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 46,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,127,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

Logitech International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

