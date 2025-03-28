Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

