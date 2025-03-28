Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.16 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

