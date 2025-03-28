Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

