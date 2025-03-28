Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in argenx by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $593.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.28 and a 200 day moving average of $600.95. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.