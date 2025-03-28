Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in F5 by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 76,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $270.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.90.

Insider Transactions at F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

