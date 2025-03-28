Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 446.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $351,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $247.65 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.76 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

